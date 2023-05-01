On Friday, April 28, the Los Angeles Philharmonic delivered a performance of Tchaikovsky’s fifth symphony at LA’s Walt Disney Concert Hall. Also at Walt Disney Concert Hall at that time, it sure sounded like a woman in the audience had what has been described as a “loud and full body orgasm.”

Molly Grant, an attendee of the performance who was seated near the person supposedly behind the moment, told The Los Angeles Times, “Everyone kind of turned to see what was happening. I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she […] had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort to not shame her. It was quite beautiful.”

Composer and music producer Magnus Fiennes was also in attendance and tweeted, “Went to see @LAPhil play @Thomasades and Tchaikovsky 5 last night. A woman in the audience had loud and full body orgasm during the 5th’s second movement… Band politely carried on. Props to LAPhil (and Pytor Ilyich) for bringing it on….”

Journalist Jocelyn Silver also tweeted, “friends who went to the LA philharmonic last night are reporting that in the middle of the show some lady had a SCREAMING orgasm, to the point where the whole orchestra stopped playing. some people really know how to live…”

Audio supposedly of the moment in question made the rounds on line, and the LA Times reports that attendees say the clip sounds like what they heard during the show.

The publication noted they haven’t been able to identify the person who made the sound, and that LA Phil representatives have not responded to their request for comment.