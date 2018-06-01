A Spacey Conversation With Spacey Psych-Rock Giants Wooden Shjips

Sanae Yamada

The first time I listened to Wooden Shjips — the “j” is silent – it seemed like the closest I would ever come to experiencing the mix of fear and exhilaration felt by those who attended Altamont. The San Francisco band’s drone-saturated psych-rock was both sinister and sexy, balancing non-stop Krautrock rhythms and mind-shredding noise with a relentless power. It’s how I always imagined the dark side of the ’60s feeling like.

While Wooden Shjips were never stars, they did achieve a certain level of notoriety in the late ’00s and early ’10s that’s rare for pysch bands. Most of the time, these groups don’t travel far beyond the circles populated by heavily bearded record collectors. But albums like 2009’s Dos, 2011’s West, and 2013’s Back To Land crossed over to middle-of-the-road indie fans, in part because the interstellar guitar-and-organ freakouts were always leavened with wall-to-wall grooves.

In recent years, the group receded as frontman Ripley Johnson focused on his other band, Moon Duo. But now Wooden Shjips have finally returned with their first album in five years, V., which finds the band basically picking up where it left off, affecting a sinister lumber on tracks like “Already Gone” and “Ride On” that’s also surprisingly limber.

I recently tracked down the band’s bassist Dusty Jermier, who discussed the album’s creation, which involved wildfires, a solar eclipse (a possible inspiration for the first track, “Eclipse”), and the overall mysticism of the West Coast. His take on V. was appropriately … spacey.