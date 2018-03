Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s always a great time to watch a nature documentary, but Earth Day is an especially appropriate occasion to take in stunning videos of penguins in the arctic, elephants in Africa, and majestic things of the like. Nat Geo Wild will of course be celebrating Earth Day on April 22, but they’ll go about it differently than most specials do: Their hourlong presentation, Symphony For Our World, is a purer nature experience, since it includes no narration.