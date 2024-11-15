Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I can play the piano, guitar, bass, and drums. I started playing all of these (except bass) when I was much younger, but I just don’t get the chance to practice enough. What was your first job? Probably being a “secretary” for my grandma. What is your most prized possession? My heart. What is your biggest fear? I try not to use the word fear anymore because I truly believe that it manifests everything that comes with it into my life. Who is on your R&B Mt. Rushmore? Brandy, India Arie, Erykah Badu, and Alex Isley. You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! I’d love to be in the mountains or by the beach somewhere in a big house with a fully equipped studio and just spend the day making music and having fun with the homies. What are your three most used emojis? 😂,🌻, and 💜. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? Brandy. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? Avatar The Last Airbender: Live Action because this is my favorite show ever and just to say I was a part of the franchise. I’ll give number 2 to Abbot Elementary, top tier humor. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? A public figure I’d probably like to sit down and have lunch with is Sadh Guru. I enjoy talking & learning about life and its philosophies & I feel like we’d do that but also actually have a lot of fun together. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. Avatar The Last Airbender is the best show in the world. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? That’s a hard one to answer I can think of so many… but it always comes down to the writing and it’s always a love song.

What's your favorite city in the world to perform, and what's a city you're excited to perform in for the first time? Nairobi [is my favorite]; Paris & Tokyo. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. Brandy, Alex Isley, Khadja Nin, Manana, and Lucky Daye. What would you be doing now if it weren't for music? Playing sports or dance. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? I have no clue, I'm happy with the present moment, this is where I heal and learn from the past and also build for the future. What's one piece of advice you'd go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? It's okay to let go, life will always go on and it is 100% what you make it. It's 2050. The world hasn't ended, and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered? I won't be that old, so I hope it's still a reminder of this crazy journey we call life. Hope I continue to see my growth through it and that it remains a reminder that it's okay to feel.