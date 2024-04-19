It’s our lucky night. R&B hitmaker Lucky Daye is kicking of the era to his upcoming third album. Tonight (April 19), he has shared his new single, “HERicane.”

Full of metaphors pertaining to natural phenomena, “HERicane” features Lucky ready to get au natural with a special lady.

“I’ll take you to the top floor, baby / If you want it, don’t let me go, hold on, just ride / What you wanna do? I’ll drive you through midnight / Let it rain, baby, rain / Till we slide into the heart of hurricane,” he sings on the songs chorus.

The song features production by D’Mile, who gives the song a rocky, electric guitar-drive groove, paired with sexy, soulful vocals. Late last year, Lucky Daye shared the Bruno Mars-produced single, “That’s You.” In a recent interview on 105.3 R&B, Lucky detailed his upcoming album, saying that his upcoming project will be more happy in tone, after his previous two album were comprised of love songs and break-up ballads.

“It’s about being grounded in chaos,” Lucky said. “Whether it’s a relationship, or whether it’s the industry it’s all about not being afraid to be yourself, not being afraid to spread your wings.”

You can see a video performance of “HERicane” above.