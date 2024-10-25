Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I do! I play the piano & drums. What is your most prized possession? My parents gifted me a star necklace that my dad originally gave to her, and I wear it every day! So, I’d say that or my piano. What is your biggest fear? Biggest “funny” fear are spiders. The minute I see one I turn into a chicken with its head cut off [laughs]. Who is on your R&B Mt. Rushmore? Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and Alicia Keys. You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! I’d start the day with some matcha (I’m a little obsessed), turn on and listen to some of my favorite songs, and maybe spend all day in the kitchen. I love to bake and try new recipes so that would be fun to try out a few things and test my cooking skills. Then for dinner maybe try a new restaurant… I also love trying new food & restaurants. And then spend the evening writing/creating new music with my favorite collaborators and walking away with a few new pieces of work. What are your three most used emojis? 🫶🏽,🫡, and 🥹. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? Bruno Mars. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? I love The Boys on Prime! And I’m also obsessed with Law & Order: SVU too. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? Rihanna, 100%. I love how unapologetic she is when it comes to trying new things and just being true to her identity. Her commitment to everything she does is truly inspiring. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. Aliens and ghosts are real. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? That’s such a hard question to answer because I don’t have just one! I might have to sit this question out because that feels impossible to answer without feeling guilty.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? I haven’t toured outside of the US yet but will be very soon! A place I’d love to perform would be anywhere in Europe or Asia….Japan would be amazing too. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. Let’s go with Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Rihanna & maybe as a wild card pick to mix in there, Future. What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? Call me predictable but there isn’t a second or world where I could ever think about anything other than music. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? Five years into the future. I’m such a planner and curious person that I would love to see a sneak peak of all the achievements & accomplishments the future holds. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? Always trust your gut! Listen to yourself and don’t be afraid to speak up, lead, and voice your thoughts & opinions.