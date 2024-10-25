Prior to 2024, Skylar Simone’s last project arrived in 2021 thanks to her Earth Signs. Back then, things were a bit different for the Los Angeles-bred singer. She was still an independent singer finding her way in the music world. Now, despite being just 22 years old, Simone feels much more comfortable thanks to the experience she’s gained over the years. “I feel like I’m this veteran, even though I’m only 22 years old because I’ve been out here hustling for over a decade,” Simone says in a press release.
Simone’s pursuit of a music career began at the age of nine, and her biggest moment yet came 13 years later thanks to the release of her Shiver EP. The project is a roaring epic in all the right ways. Simone is bold in her writing as she conquers heartbreak and reestablishes confidence in herself, love, music, and more. The EP’s title track is sensual and enticing, as Simone elevates the impact of a simple touch of the skin. “Permission” is light and carefree thanks to a blend of R&B, pop, and dance, thanks perfectly soundtracks an afternoon in the sun while “Shut Up” turns the lights low and begs for action and intimacy. Shiver is strong showcase thanks to Simone’s powerful voice and production from D’Mile (“Shiver” & “Shut Up”), Scribz Riley (“Permission” & “Someone Who Cares”), and Trackside (“I Wish I Lied”).
What is your earliest memory of music?
Probably riding in the car when I was little with my mom and listening/singing along to Destiny’s Child & Mariah Carey.
Who or what inspired you to take music seriously?
Myself really. I discovered my love for music randomly (through a school talent show I signed up for last minute). I was immediately hooked & knew that was what I wanted to do with my life & career. But my family has always been so supportive and encouraged me from the beginning to pursue my goals & love of music and artistry.
Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play?
I do! I play the piano & drums.
What is your most prized possession?
My parents gifted me a star necklace that my dad originally gave to her, and I wear it every day! So, I’d say that or my piano.
What is your biggest fear?
Biggest “funny” fear are spiders. The minute I see one I turn into a chicken with its head cut off [laughs].
Who is on your R&B Mt. Rushmore?
Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and Alicia Keys.
You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details!
I’d start the day with some matcha (I’m a little obsessed), turn on and listen to some of my favorite songs, and maybe spend all day in the kitchen. I love to bake and try new recipes so that would be fun to try out a few things and test my cooking skills. Then for dinner maybe try a new restaurant… I also love trying new food & restaurants. And then spend the evening writing/creating new music with my favorite collaborators and walking away with a few new pieces of work.
What are your three most used emojis?
🫶🏽,🫡, and 🥹.
What’s a feature you need to secure before you die?
If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why?
I love The Boys on Prime! And I’m also obsessed with Law & Order: SVU too.
Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why?
Rihanna, 100%. I love how unapologetic she is when it comes to trying new things and just being true to her identity. Her commitment to everything she does is truly inspiring.
Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about.
Aliens and ghosts are real.
What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it?
That’s such a hard question to answer because I don’t have just one! I might have to sit this question out because that feels impossible to answer without feeling guilty.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time?
I haven’t toured outside of the US yet but will be very soon! A place I’d love to perform would be anywhere in Europe or Asia….Japan would be amazing too.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held.
Let’s go with Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Rihanna & maybe as a wild card pick to mix in there, Future.
What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music?
Call me predictable but there isn’t a second or world where I could ever think about anything other than music.
If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why?
Five years into the future. I’m such a planner and curious person that I would love to see a sneak peak of all the achievements & accomplishments the future holds.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Always trust your gut! Listen to yourself and don’t be afraid to speak up, lead, and voice your thoughts & opinions.
It’s 2050. The world hasn’t ended, and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
Since I grew up listening to powerhouse divas (Whitney, Mariah, etc.) & being mesmerized by their powerful voices, it’s always been important for me to carry that tradition of striving for excellence for generations to come. So, while crafting my songs, I focus not only on being lyrically impactful, but also utilizing my full vocal range to move the listener in the same way I was/am listening to the greats.
Shiver is out now via Def Jam. Find out more information here.