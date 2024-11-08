Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I don’t know how to play an instrument, I would love to know how to play the guitar or the piano or the rumba. I don’t know if that’s a type of instrument but the rumba drums. What was your first job? I was a makeup artist, I went to school, learned how to do makeup artistry. I took classes and when I started up in the university, I’d take jobs for makeup. What is your most prized possession? My voice. What is your biggest fear? I guess my biggest fear is being an underdog forever. You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! I would probably rest, let me put it this way, I’d stay indoors, watch movies and binge-watch shows, cook and eat, and totally be away from my phone or social media or better still, I would go to the cinema and watch all the movies for that day. Oohhhh with unlimited resources??? I’d probably order a lot of snacks, a lot of food, and watch a whole lot of movies. What are your three most used emojis? 😘, 😡 (because I express so intensely, so even if I say I love you, I have to use the angry face emoji), and ✨. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? That Adele feature, I need that so bad because she doesn’t just hop on like anybody’s song. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? Bridgerton because I just love how dramatic the show is, anyone who knows me knows I like a little bit of over expressiveness where someone could say one sentence, in Bridgerton that same sentence could be said in five different ways and then there would all these emotions from the music that is playing in the background or from their eyes or from how long they let moments linger. So definitely Bridgerton because I love love. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? I respect and admire Lady Gaga so much. I feel like she’s an icon, I feel like she’s a culture mover, a culture maker and a culture shaker. She is one of the custodians of culture I guess, she’s a whole movement, she inspires me so much, in her performances, the kind of music that she makes, it was very different, very raw. I just used to feel so connected to her art and personality. I feel like she feels things as deeply as I do and she’s not afraid to say whatever she’s thinking or to say her mind. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. No one can ever change my mind about indomie being the most terrible food ever or I could say I would always die on the hill that we should all try new things and experience new things rather than staying in the comfort of culture or habits that we are familiar with because how does one ever really know if they love something, if they never really try anything else and if that’s the only thing that they know and this goes far and wide for even the simplest of things like trying new food, picking up new hobbies etc. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? I wouldn’t say it’s the best song but it’s one of the best songs, “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush. The first time I heard it was in Stranger Things and I just could not, not Shazam the song. It’s such a beautiful song, it’s such a holy song, it’s such a righteous song, it’s just so deep. I feel like it gave me goosebumps the first day that I heard it and it never stops giving me goosebumps and it also inspires me to make the type of music that talks about the God factor but not in a religious way.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? I’d say that I had one of my best shows in Kampala and it was a show that I headlined, the energy was amazing. Then a city that I’d really love to perform at but I have not performed at yet is Paris. I would really love to perform in Paris because I feel like I have a lot of fans in Paris. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. Eminem has to be there, Adele has to be there, Drake has to be there, Nicki Minaj has to be there then number 5, I honestly don’t know who this spot is going to, oh Rihanna. What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? I would be getting ready for law school and to write the bar exam or in addition to that, I would also be doing something creative on the side. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? I would love to see 5 years into the future because if I pick to go 5 years back and redo my mistakes or try to do things that cost me problems or issues, if I choose to do stuff like that differently there is no guarantee that it still would not result in a fucked up situation or there’s no guarantee that the outcome would be better than it previously was before I came back. So it’s like it doesn’t really change anything, that’s still a gamble but if I’m able to go forward in the future to see what my future would be, like the things that have brought me to that point then I would be able to make better decisions and better choices for my future. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? I’d say because it got my heart broken, I’d remind my 18 year old self to not be too quick to give your all to someone just because I got my heart broken, that’s all I’d tell my 18 year old self. Besides that I don’t think there’s any advice I’d give to her that she didn’t already know when I was 18 or when she was 18, oh yeah when I was 18 or when I was her.