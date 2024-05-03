It has been five years since Rapsody released Eve and her fans were getting antsy for a new album. Fortunately, she announced in March that her fourth studio album, Please Don’t Cry, is coming soon. She began the rollout with the single “Stand Tall” and an intimate conversation with actress Sanaa Lathan, demonstrating just what kind of inspirational and vulnerable material would appear on the album. Today, she continues the rollout with another new single, “3:AM,” a romantic late-night jam featuring none other than neo-soul godmother Erykah Badu.

In addition to releasing the usual set of lyrics videos and visualizers, Rap also shared a live performance video taken from Erykah Badu’s annual birthday bash concert in Dallas. The lyrics find the North Carolina native addressing a longtime lover and how he helps make her feel safe. “Not afraid to show my insecurities like Issa / Love makin’, booty clappin’ like Netty and Ceile / Netflix askin’ if we still watchin’ TV,” she rhymes. Meanwhile, on the chorus, Ms. Badu croons, “I remember late nights with you / What you like in the mornin’?”

Watch Rapsody’s ‘3:AM’ live performance video with Erykah Badu above.

Please Don’t Cry is due on 5/17 through We Each Other / Jamla Records / Roc Nation Records.