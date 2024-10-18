Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I do not play any instrument. I would love to learn the piano and violin. What was your first job? My first job was at McDonald’s. The worst job in America haha. What is your most prized possession? My most prized possession is God, my mother, my family, and my friends. As cliché as it sounds, it’s true. Without them, I wouldn’t be here at all! What is your biggest fear? My biggest fear is doing all this for no reason and not getting anywhere. Who is on your rap Mt. Rushmore? Jay-Z, Biggie Smalls, Kendrick Lamar, and Busta Rhymes. Honorable mentions are Dipset, Missy Elliott, Teyana Taylor and, Wu-Tang. You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! If I had 24 hours to do whatever with unlimited resources, I would take my mom wherever she wanted to go and pay her and my bills first and foremost. What are your three most used emojis? 🔥, 🌎, and 🌹. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? Kendrick Lamar & Busta Rhymes. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? If I could appear in a future season of a current TV show, it would be Power or Top Boy. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? Teyana Taylor. She’s from Harlem, and she is a goddess in her own right. So many people slept on her and disregarded her craft because she is a woman. She overcame all the hate and it’s similar to what I went through so far in my music career. She does literally everything down to being a songwriter, a musician, a choreographer, a director, a scriptwriter, an actress, a stylist, a designer, etc. She is just a free human being, who has great energy, and determination, and most of all she is unapologetically herself. I see a lot of myself in here. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. An opinion I have that someone can never change my mind about is being me. No one can ever convince, manipulate, or try to change me from being me. I got myself here by staying true to myself. I also encourage others to follow their true selves. This music industry has a way of changing people for an image and clout. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? The best song I ever heard in my life is Michael Jackson’s “Rock with You.” As soon as the beat comes on, you feel it. Before he even sings, the beat attracts you. Down to the song composition, the aura, and its Michael at that, I can say confidently that’s the best song ever.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? My favorite city in the world to perform right now is obviously my town (Harlem). As a runner-up, I’ll say LA. When I performed for the first time in LA, the audience and vibe were at an all-time high for me. One place I’m excited to perform in is Japan. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. My dream lineup for a music festival would be Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Michael Jackson, DMX & Busta Rhymes. I would have it in Paris or Egypt. What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? I honestly don’t know what I would be doing if it wasn’t for music to be honest. If I wasn’t an artist, I would be an A&R or a manager. I just love music so much. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? Five years into the future. Just to know how all this turned out. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? One piece of advice I would go back in time to tell my 18-year-old self is to not give up and remain yourself at all times.