Three men were sentenced to life in prison today for the murder of XXXTentacion after being found guilty last month, according to XXL.

Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams were convicted of murdering XXXTentacion in 2018 on March 20, 2023. Circuit Judge Michael A. Usan is quoted as telling Boatwright, “You turned a robbery into a murder. On that day, when you stood there and fired that weapon you ended five lives, including your own.”

Boatwright, Newsome, and Williams allegedly ambushed XXXTentacion as he was motorcycle shopping in June 2018, shooting him, and fleeing with a bag containing $50,000 he had just withdrawn from the bank. The suspects were later seen flashing the cash on social media.

All three men were previously found guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a deadly weapon. All three life sentences have a ten-year minimum, and they have 30 days to appeal their sentences. Robert Allen, who pled guilty to second-degree murder and cooperated with authorities in their investigation of the murder, will be sentenced at a future date.

XXXTentacion’s manager Solomon Sobande read an impact statement on behalf of the rapper’s family. “This is a loss we will never truly recover from,” he read. “We will never get to see Jahseh live to his full potential, we will never get to watch him grow old, we will never get to watch him be a father.”