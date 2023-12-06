What is the SXSW 2024 lineup?

SXSW will return to Austin next March. Throughout the Texas city, SXSW attendees can look forward to attending a multitude of conferences, film screenings, and musical showcases and performances.

Today, performers from various cities and countries were announced to take the stages within Austin’s iconic and off-beat venues. These performers hail from within the US, as well as Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Northern Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Scotland, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, and Wales.

Among the performers are Afro-fusion singer Äyanna, Canadian R&B up-and-comer Chxrry22, Germany’s Malugi, and more.