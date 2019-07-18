Getty Image

Police have raided Compton rapper YG‘s home in the Hollywood Hills looking for evidence regarding a shooting that occurred in Compton earlier this month. TMZ reports that the LA Sheriff’s Department acquired a search warrant in connection with the shooting, which involved a chase and left one bystander dead.

The shooting occurred July 3 in Compton as someone inside an SUV registered to YG fired shots at a deputy, injuring the deputy and killing a nearby pedestrian. YG was apparently not involved in the shooting, saying: “I was nowhere near the scene of this incident and had been in a recording studio all day in Hollywood. I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened.”

Authorities confirmed July 8 that an SUV connected with a chase and shootout with deputies that left a man dead in Compton was registered in the name of YG. https://t.co/gMk4bLjauH pic.twitter.com/VZvBaL3KXP — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) July 18, 2019

Four men have been detained during the search, but have yet to be identified, and the report is unclear whether they are being arrested or not. YG was reportedly not on the premises when deputies arrived. The SUV used in the shooting is reportedly a company car, registered in the name of Keenon Jackson (YG’s real name) with an address in Sherman Oaks, according to NBC Los Angeles. Compton deputies initially pursued the vehicle for suspected reckless driving, when someone inside opened fire with a high-powered rifle. During the exchange of gunfire, 65-year-old Compton resident Rickie Cornell Starks was shot and killed. One deputy was struck in the arm, while the suspects were trailed to nearby Inglewood, where they fled on foot. One was arrested; the rifle was not found.