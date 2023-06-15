Sukihana was in Atlanta last weekend to serve as a court-side commentator for The Crew League. It was supposed to be fun, but it devolved into a seemingly traumatic experience when YK Osiris came up behind her, rubbed her shoulders, and grabbed her jaw to kiss her. Sukihana was visibly shocked and uncomfortable, screaming and trying to avoid Osiris’ advances.

As video began circulating online this week, people rushed to her defense. Now, Osiris has posted an apology to Instagram on Wednesday night, June 14.

“I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana,” he wrote. “In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries. I understand the importance of consent and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana and it was never my intention to disrespect her.”

She was sexually assaulted and people just sitting their laughing…pic.twitter.com/BnoY3an02e — Dreadful (@Dreadful4Tymes) June 14, 2023

Earlier Wednesday, Sukihana appeared to address the incident on Twitter before deactivating her account (as captured by XXL).

“I drink to hide that I’m very sensitive,” she tweeted. “I feel things more than the average person. I stopped drinking yesterday but today I’ve been crying all day. I asked God to strengthen me and use me to help others and order my steps in his word. I just want to go away for a while.”

In Sukihana’s last tweet before deactivation, she said, “I am hurt and I am scared to stand up for myself.”