Sukihana is making it very hard to ignore her growing presence in the rap game. The Florida native has delivered her latest impressive tracks thanks to “Food Stamp H*e,” her collaboration with Saucy Santana. It comes with a video, too, which begins with them as correctional officers tasked with watching a trio of prisoners clean up litter from a grassy area. After one of them goes on the run, Sukihana ends up injured due to a nasty fall from a horse. This is where things take a wild turn.

The injury earns her a $100,000 settlement, which she decides to use on an “experimental plastic surgery.” For the remainder, Sukihana turns things up by getting up close and personal with her plastic surgeon and joining a few ladies by the pool to twerk their lives away. Saucy Santana steps in to deliver an energetic verse that only boosts the main message of Sukihana’s track.

“Food Stamp H*e” arrives after Sukihana joined muni long for their sexy video for “Thot Thoughts.” The Florida rapper also engaged in a fiery back-and-forth rap battle with Chicago rapper Cupcakke. Prior to that, she delivered her debut mixtape Wolf P*ssy.

Watch the “Food Stamp H*e” video with Saucy Santana above.