Memphis rap veteran Young Dolph and his Paper Route Empire protege Key Glock turn public transportation into the venue for their private enterprise in the low-key video for “Green Light,” the latest single from the deluxe version of Dolph’s 2020 album Rich Slave. The two rappers swap luxury automobiles for a city bus in the video, rapping as they ride the route and dropping off enigmatic duffle bags at each stop.

Dolph and Key Glock have built truly impeccable chemistry over the past two years, culminating in their Dum And Dummer mixtape in 2019 and continuing throughout the next year on the three projects they collectively released in 2020, Dolph’s Rich Slave, and Glock’s Yellow Tape and Son Of A Gun. The pandemic didn’t slow up their hustle one bit as they continued to drop off single after single throughout the year. Most recently, the two showed off their chemistry in the video for “No Sense” in November, and Glock kicked off 2021 with his “Off The Porch” video.

We might very well see much more of both throughout the year; aside from being relentlessly productive as a duo, they’re also in demand as feature artists. Fellow Tennesseean Isaiah Rashad insisted that he wouldn’t release his own album — which is rumored to have a tentative 2021 release date — until he gets Dolph on a song.

Watch Young Dolph and Key Glock’s “Green Light” video above.