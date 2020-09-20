Fans have been itching for a new album from Isaiah Rashad since the TDE rapper shared his debut back in 2016 with The Sun’s Tirade. The album is beloved by fans, as was his debut effort Cilvia Demo which he released back in 2014. In the last year or so, Rashad has teased the release of his upcoming sophomore album, which he revealed is titled The House Is Burning, but the rapper has yet to share much information about it aside from a few tweets.

As the wait continues, Rashad decided to shed a little light on the upcoming album as he took to Twitter to let fans know who they can expect to hear on the album.

In a now-deleted tweet Rashad said that his upcoming album will not arrive without a guest feature from Young Dolph. “I don’t wanna drop til I get a Young Dolph feature,” Rashad said in the tweet. With both rappers calling Tennessee home — Rashad hailing from Chattanooga and Young Dolph hailing from Memphis — it makes sense that the TDE rapper wants to connect with a rapper in his neighborhood.

While it’s been four years since his last album, Rashad has increased his activity over the last few months. After dropping his “Why Worry” single as a part of TDE Appreciation Week, Rashad joined Kaash Paige on “Problems” from her debut album, Teenage Fever.

View Rashad’s now-deleted tweet above.