Last week, Young Thug announced a mysterious release titled “Business Is Business” with a countdown timer set to end the following week. True to its word, the countdown concluded with the release of Thug’s new album Business Is Business. It arrived with 15 songs and features from Drake, Future, Travis Scott, Yak Gotti, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, BSlime, Lil Got It, and Nate Ruess. The album opened with a record titled “Parade On Cleveland” which features Drake, and on it, Thug delivers a quick message from jail.

Following a verse from Drake, the Toronto rapper presumably accepts a collect call to the Cobb County Adult Detention Facility from Thug himself. “Wassup my brother, talk to me, what’s the word?” Drake asks and Thug replies, “Uh, I ain’t doin’ sh*t, man. Just pushin’ more Peter, more sweeter, more completer than any Peter pusher around. See what I’m sayin’ Slime?”

For what it’s worth, it seems like Thug is in good spirits based on that phone call, which is good to hear considering that the rapper has been in jail for over a year now.

You can listen to “Parade From Cleveland” in the video above.

Business Is Business is out now via YSL/300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.