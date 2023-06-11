Niall Horan’s New Album ‘The Show’: Everything We Know So Far

Niall Horan is in his winning era. The “Heaven” singer pulled out a victory during his first season as a coach on The Voice. He’s looking to spread that stream of success with the release of his new album, The Show. Although the former One Direction band member dropped an EP, Hidden Gems, earlier in the year, this marks his first full-length release since 2020’s Heartbreak Weather.
After he announced The Show, the singer took to Instagram to share a note with fans about the project. “This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of, and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own. Thank you so much for being there for me all this time, and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back,” wrote Horan.
Here’s everything we know about The Show.
Release Date
The Show is out now via Capitol. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Heaven”
2. “If You Leave Me”
3. “Meltdown”
4. “Never Grow Up”
5. “The Show”
6. “You Could Start A Cult”
7. “Save My Life”
8. “On A Night Like Tonight”
9. “Science”
10. “Must Be Love”
Features
The Show doesn’t feature any credited vocal features. However, the project does feature guest production from John Ryan, Joel Little, Julian Bunetta, and more.
Artwork
Singles
Before the album’s release, Horan shared singles “Meltdown” and “Heaven.”
Tour
To support the album, Niall Horan will kick off an international tour beginning in February 2024. The tour is slated to stop in Australia, Europe, and the United States. View the tour dates below. Find more information here.
02/21/24 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
02/23/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
02/27/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
03/01/24 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
03/04/24 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena
03/05/24 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
03/07/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
03/08/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith
03/11/24 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
03/12/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/15/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet Ice Hall
03/18/24 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
03/20/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
03/21/24 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
03/23/24 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
03/26/24 – Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome
03/27/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/26/24 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
04/28/24 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
05/01/24 – Sydney, Australia @ Quodos Bank Arena
05/03/24 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
05/29/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/31/24 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/03/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/08/24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/11/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
06/14/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/15/24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/18/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
06/19/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
06/21/24 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/22/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/25/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/26/24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/28/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/07/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/09/24 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
07/10/24 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/12/24 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/16/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
07/17/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/19/24 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/20/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/23/24 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/24/24 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/26/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/27/24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
07/30/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/31/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre