Niall Horan’s New Album ‘The Show’: Everything We Know So Far

Niall Horan is in his winning era. The “Heaven” singer pulled out a victory during his first season as a coach on The Voice. He’s looking to spread that stream of success with the release of his new album, The Show. Although the former One Direction band member dropped an EP, Hidden Gems, earlier in the year, this marks his first full-length release since 2020’s Heartbreak Weather.

After he announced The Show, the singer took to Instagram to share a note with fans about the project. “This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of, and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own. Thank you so much for being there for me all this time, and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back,” wrote Horan.

Here’s everything we know about The Show.

Release Date

The Show is out now via Capitol. Find more information here.

Tracklist

1. “Heaven”

2. “If You Leave Me”

3. “Meltdown”

4. “Never Grow Up”

5. “The Show”

6. “You Could Start A Cult”

7. “Save My Life”

8. “On A Night Like Tonight”

9. “Science”

10. “Must Be Love”

Features

The Show doesn’t feature any credited vocal features. However, the project does feature guest production from John Ryan, Joel Little, Julian Bunetta, and more.

Artwork