A deep dive into Young Thug (real name Jeffery Lamar Williams) and YSL’s RICO case is heading to the small screen, thanks to ABC News Studios. Despite the fact that the trial is still ongoing, the hour-long documentary titled Rap Trap: Hip-Hop On Trial will feature commentary on the initial indictment of Williams, his brother Unfoonk, and fellow rapper Gunna back in May.

When news of the indictment hit social media, fans of the rapper and other musicians began to push back against the prosecutor’s office for including Williams’ lyrics as alleged evidence in the full 88-page indictment against him. The trailer for Rap Trap: Hip-Hop On Trial teases that Williams’ label 300 Entertainment CEO Kevin Liles, his ex-girlfriend Jerrika Karlae, fellow musicians Fat Joe, Killer Mike, Will.I.Am, and more will explore that further.

In the trailer, rapper and activist Killer Mike says, “Rap music is judged unlike any other genre like Black people are judged, unlike any other people.”

Former No Limit rapper McKinley “Mac” Phipps Jr.’s case will also be featured in the documentary, as several of his lyrics were used to help convict him of manslaughter in 2001 over the death of a 19-year-old man at a Louisiana nightclub the year before.

Rap Trap: Hip-Hop On Trial will air on Hulu beginning February 23. To watch, click here.

