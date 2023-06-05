Taylor Swift comes back stronger than a ’90s trend. Her Midnights album from last October debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with what was the biggest first week for any album since 2015 at the time. Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time has mirrored that record-breaking success by spending its first 12 weeks at No. 1, but Swift gets the last laugh — at least for this week.

Per Billboard, Midnights reclaimed the chart’s top spot (its sixth nonconsecutive No. 1 week) following Swift’s May 26 release of Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) housing a “Karma” remix with Ice Spice.

The publication contextualized the chart movement:

“Midnights earned 282,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending June 1 (up 389%), according to Luminate — the second-largest week of 2023 for any album. Only the debut frame of Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time posted a bigger week this year, when it launched at No. 1 with 501,000 (chart dated March 18).

Midnights debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 dated Nov. 5, 2022, and spent its first two weeks at No. 1. It then notched three further weeks at No. 1 on the charts dated Nov. 26-Dec. 10, 2022. The album has never left the top 10 in its 32 weeks on the chart.”