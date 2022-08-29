Last year, when Doja Cat hosted the MTV VMAs, she shook up fans’ expectations, having some fun with her fashion in addition to her gravity-defying performance duties. Her approach to hosting left some wondering how the show could top her performance as host since it was so over-the-top throughout the show. This year, MTV decided to shake things up again by having three stars sharing co-hosting duties — or rather, emceeing duties — and matching up Jack Harlow, LL Cool J, and Nicki Minaj to master the ceremonies. While LL really did bring the cool and Jack Harlow teamed up with his buddy Druski to give props to performer Kane Brown, Nicki used her time to shout out her Barbz, who gave the same energy right back. She gave a “Barbie wellness check,” asking fans in they looked good and felt good, receiving a raucous response.

Nicki Minaj takes the Main Stage as she Hosts Shouts out Barbz +more for the MTV’s Video Music Awards 2022 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/WkGRLk0bDm — 2022 #VMAs (@2022VMASMTV) August 29, 2022

In addition to emceeing the show overall, both Jack and Nicki were also billed as performers. While Jack had plenty of material to work with from the past year, including two No. 1 hits — his own “First Class” and Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” — Nicki, who is nominated for a Video Vanguard Award, polled her fans for a medley of her greatest hits, including her own newly released No. 1, “Super Freaky Girl.” Meanwhile, Harlow, along with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X, leads all nominees with seven nominations, including Video Of The Year and Artist Of The Year.

Check out Nicki MInaj hosting above.