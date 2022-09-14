Nicki MInaj Sues A Gossip Blogger For Defamation Over Calling Her A ‘Cokehead’

For as much as they claim to dislike each other, there are a bunch of parallels between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Here’s one more: After Cardi successfully sued gossip blogger Tasha K for defamation, Nicki has filed her own lawsuit. According to TMZ, the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper has filed the suit against social media personality Nosey Heaux — aka Marley Green — for $75,000 after Green posted a video calling Nicki Minaj a “cokehead.”

In the video, Green says Nicki is “shoving all this cocaine up her nose… Allegedly. But we all know it’s true. F*ck — listen, I can’t even say ‘allegedly’ with that ’cause we all know it’s true. I’m not saying allegedly on that. Nicki Minaj is a cokehead.” Green also reportedly said that Nicki’s one-year-old son “is going to be a rapist, too,” referring to Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty’s 1995 rape conviction. Earlier this summer, Petty was sentenced to one year of house arrest for failing to update his address on the national sex offenders’ registry when he and Nicki moved to LA in 2019. Nicki and Petty were both sued by Petty’s victim for harassment after allegedly badgering her to recant her 27-year-old testimony.

In her case against Green, Nicki’s lawyers, who were ruthless in their response to the harassment charges against her, were equally vicious in deriding Nosey Heaux, calling her a “nobody” and saying her “main accomplishments in life have been a string of criminal charges, bail jumping and bad debts.” However, they say that her video has gained traction, something Uproxx noted over the past week with “It’s giving coke” appearing in several Twitter threads about Nicki and Cardi both — and even briefly trending. Nicki, meanwhile, maintains that she’s never used cocaine in her life.