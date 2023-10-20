Alabama rapper Yung Bleu was arrested in Georgia for misdemeanor battery on Sunday, according to TMZ. The 29-year-old rapper, who is best known for his collaboration with Drake on his breakout song “You’re Mines Still” and recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj on “Love In The Way,” was booked into the Hall County Jail early Sunday morning and released after posting $2,400 bond.

The arrest stems from a 911 call from a woman who told responding officers that Bleu (whose real name is Jeremy Biddle) had picked her up and thrown her to the ground during an argument over the custody of a 10-year-old child. Biddle had arrived unannounced with the intent to take the child with him, but the ensuing argument and body slam from the rapper left the woman with injuries to her right arm and hip. She refused transport to the hospital, although she was examined by EMTs.

Bleu released his third studio album, Love Scars II, in April this year, but was forced to cancel the tour promoting it after only a handful of shows. On Instagram, he wrote: ” I sincerely apologize to every fan I disappointed. when things like this happen the only person to blame is “The Artist” so I accept it.”