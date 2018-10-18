Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The enigmatic and golden-voiced ex-Directioner Zayn is back with a new single, called “Fingers.” The single, produced by Saltwives (who has produced several of Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha’s newest singles), is smooth, sexy, and full of longing. Zayn’s music often sounds like he’s singing through a haze, trying to decipher feelings that are just out of reach, and putting lyrics and a voice to complicated, simultaneous events.

In “Fingers,” Zayn sings about a love that has broken his and his lover’s heart. It seems like they’re both desperate to meet up again, but she’s hiding from Zayn. He seems to be doing some hiding and second-guessing, too: “What did I tell ya? Typo said I loved ya / Didn’t mean what I was saying / No, I wasn’t playing, just confused.”

The “Fingers” in the song’s title come from this brilliant line in the chorus: “F*cked and I want ya / I can’t even text ya / ‘Cause my fingers ain’t broken, but my heart is.” We’ve all been there, right? Warring with ourselves over whether to send a text, fingers in healthy working order but heart hurting?

“Fingers” is the fifth single Zayn has released this year, presumably from an upcoming (but unannounced) second album. He’s been teasing more new music, though, even taking to Twitter to invite Cardi B to join him on a “sick tune.”

Listen to “Fingers” above.