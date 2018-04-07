Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bill Maher had a tense showdown with Geraldo Rivera on Friday night, ensuring that it will likely be a while before the Fox News personality returns to Real Time any time soon. The two sparred over Fox News and President Trump to kick off the latest episode of the HBO political talk show, with neither really willing to give an inch on their feelings. Maher did give Rivera some praise to start, noting his views on journalism and his work in 1972 exposing the conditions at the Willowbrook State School in New York. It’s from that Maher ponders what happened:

“I remember you from Willowbrook. I mean, you were one of the original crusading reporters, and you cared very much about your legacy as a journalist. So I do have to ask, why Fox News?”

Rivera hit back and defending himself and Fox News, disregarding the notion that the network is tilted toward’s President Trump and his agenda while also defending his personal beliefs:

“I’m pro-choice, I’m pro-immigration reform, I’m pro-gun control and I’m on Fox News. It’s easy because Sean Hannity is such a big personality to say he represents the sum total of Fox… “It’s not state-run TV. It’s conservative-leaning. MSNBC is as liberal as you could possibly be aside from this show.”

Both continued to go back and forth over Trump’s decision making and the legitimacy of the Mueller Russia probe, with Rivera standing firmly by the claim that there has been no collusion. But it is when Maher questions Rivera’s personal relationship with Donald Trump that the sharpest dagger of the interview is unleashed: