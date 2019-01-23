This is the storm we’re in. Liberals at war with conservatives. Left versus Right. Republicans versus Democrats. Donald Trump supporters pitted against everyone else. These conversations touch every corner of our lives. They require reason and discussion and, as hard as it is for either side to admit, some degree of nuance. They beg us to step out of our echo chambers and to understand the better arguments of those we oppose. They’re also essential to any sense of progress, at least until slicing up the United States into more manageable parts makes it onto the ballot (many empires break into segments in their dying days).
But the MAGA hat is different. The hat’s its own thing. It is imbued with a symbolism that’s divorced from complicated ideologies. The volumes it speaks aren’t about the thorny issues of immigration policy; they’re about Trump’s coarse blanket statement about “criminals and rapists.” It doesn’t represent a side of the continual battle waged over the bodily autonomy of women; it’s “grab ’em by the pussy.” It’s not connected to any piece of the important conversation about how to heal America’s racial divide, make peace with our shared past, and fight racism in the present while moving forward as a nation; it’s simply the voice saying “both sides” after Charlottesville.
That red hat, emblazoned with the phrase “Make America Great Again” in white letters, isn’t a political statement anymore. It’s a declaration of intolerance that has taken on a life of its own. So when a few dozen smirking white kids wearing the hat have a confrontation with a Native American elder at the Lincoln Memorial, the context added by viewing a preceding confrontation with a sect of the Hebrew Israelites becomes largely unimportant. The kids are wearing a symbol of hate. Not just a symbol of hate to adults involved in the political conversation, either. A symbol that has been linked to bullying in schools across the country.
***
Calling a cheap tourist souvenir hateful is a cloudy, dangerous accusation to level. Especially when made by a writer who aims to be progressive on political issues and, for that, is often accused of being bitterly partisan. Most of the matters dividing the country require a more thoughtful approach, not drawing lines in the sand. And painting one another as fascists or racists or bigots hardly ever serves our broader national discourse.
But it’s also true that sometimes a symbol becomes, well, more than a symbol. It gets detached from whatever intent it originally had and lends its iconography to extremism. The swastika was a Sanskrit sign that represented good fortune across Europe and Asia. But to expect the Western world to see it as anything more than hate speech is, obviously, absurd. Once a symbol is imbued with hateful meaning, it’s rarely salvageable. The Iron Cross was a German war medal far longer than it was associated with Nazism and brands have long tried to reclaim it without the racist connotations. But there it was at Charlottesville, its intended meaning undeniable. Similar attempts to reposition the Battle Flag of Northern Virginia (popularly known as the Confederate Flag) as representing some nebulous set of Southern values rather than the desire of the Confederate states to own and profit from slaves will always fail.
At some point, trying to extract the hate from a symbol best known for hate just leads to flailing mental gymnastics. Whereas for the non-racist, rejecting a symbol that connotes racism to those facing the actual discrimination takes no effort at all. It’s racist? I won’t wear it! Done!
The MAGA hat has entered mental gymnastics territory. You can suggest that it refers to the broader ideology of all of Trump’s constituents, but to do that discounts complex, often warring, desires of the various groups who voted for Trump (many against their own best interests). The hat isn’t Libertarians taking a flyer on him because they believe America intervenes too often in the affairs of other nations. It’s not poor whites tricked into thinking they’re fighting on behalf of our country’s 50,000 coal workers (0.0153% of our populace). It’s not conservative Christians who have stayed loyal to the Trump White House on the basis of abortion alone, even when his personal choices seems to directly mock their ideology. And it’s not the rich looking for a president who will help them capture and protect immense amounts of wealth.
You can call all of those voters racist, for how they ignored the rhetoric of Trump the candidate. And if you’re talking about the covert, cloistered racism that has poisoned our nation for so long, you could make a hell of a case. But you’d have to make a case. You’d have to explain to someone who voted for Trump why that, in itself, is an act of bigotry.
The same doesn’t go for the hat. The hat is ready to be generalized about. The hat is PrejudiceWear™. It’s not connected to any sort of conservative value. It doesn’t speak to your feelings on social programs or tax code. It’s moved on past any degree of uncertainty. It’s a marker of Trump’s vision of white supremacy. No matter who wears it.
Anything can be a symbol of hate when you live in a world of make believe. Swastikas are a symbol of hate, not a hat with a campaign slogan on it.
You don’t think it has left the realms of the campaign and become a metaphor for something larger? Some idea of returning to the mystical past?
Yeah, it has become a trigger for morons. Just because you hate it doesn’t mean it is a symbol of hate.
From old HS acquaintances, to my annoying uncle, to guys I play hockey with / against, to my cop neighbor….. anyone that I personally know who owns and STILL wears a MAGA hat are all racist. Not because they wear a MAGA hat, but because they say, and do, racist things on full display.
Is every MAGA hat wearing person a racist? No, certainly not. But it’s a pretty odd coincidence that I’ve never met anyone who wears a MAGA hat and doesn’t have negative opinions about “brown” people.
@Steve Bramucci, I think it is more a troll job to incite the left. The left has made the hat a symbol of everything that is wrong with Trump and the right use it to shove it in their face. What Trump has done is not to promote racism but indirectly or directly expose the inherent division in the US that was always there. Trump is a greedy narcissist who doesn’t care how you were born. if it makes him Money or you compliment him he will love you no matter what. but if you talk about him he will try to destroy you.
You want to take his power. Just stop talking about him, don’t go to the white house press center, just completely ignore him. He thinks of the presidency in terms of ratings. Easier said than done. but don’t feed a troll and he will go away.
Not everyone that owns a MAGA hat is a racist. But every racist owns a MAGA hat.
@poonTASTIC that’s my personal experience too.
As a pre-emptive response to the trolls… Yes it is
You’re just giving power to the hat.
It’s possible. But that damn hat has been like the Forest Gump of race and gender wars, popping up wherever there’s hate.
The blogger that wrote an article is giving power to the hat?
“Mexicans are rapist and criminals.”
“Good people on both sides.”
“These aren’t people, they are animals.”
“Get that son-of-a-bitch off the field right now.”
“Where are my blacks?”
“Why are we letting all these people from shit hole countries in?”
the birther movement…..
the central park 6…….
attempting to ban Muslims from entering the country…
etc.
etc.
etc.
But sure, it’s the blogger who’s giving power to the hat, not the asshole racist that started the whole thing.
In what other circumstance were so many people still wearing a campaign hat 2+ years after the election? I don’t think everyone who wears the hat realizes that its racist, but it sure as hell is. It’s not like it’s says something generic like “change you can believe in” or something like that. It says Make America Great Again, which is a classic white supremacist dog whistle that’s been around almost as long as our country. Add to that the fact that it’s associated with a man whose only consistent political thought across his years as a Democrat, then Reform, Partier, now Republican, is that dark people are scary.
I still see people wearing Obama’s Hope T-shirt and he’s been out of office 10 years. I had an old Bill Clinton “I still believe in a place called Hope” that I bought during his inauguration in the 90s. It was my favorite shirt and I wore it until the pit stains got the better of it. It’s no different than wearing a jersey of a sports team. Do I think some people wear it to antagonize people? Sure. People can be assholes. But thankfully we live in a country of free expression and people should be allowed to wear what they want regardless of its perceived offensiveness.
By your logic, the same arguments can be (and are) attributable to the American flag. The American flag has been banned from some schools from being displayed because it has been likened to a symbol of oppression, bullying, and hurtful or disrespectful to people’s feelings.
I’ve raised my sons to be conservative and have a pro-America view of the world. I’ve taught them the darker sides of American history too, because the American story is a patchwork of good and evil, triumph and horror, of freedom and repression. The beauty of this country is at its foundation, the Declaration and Constitution were the catalysts for the political and social changes that led to the end of slavery, voting rights for women, equal rights under the law for minorities, and now the recognition of rights for the LGBTQ community. Change is always difficult to achieve, takes time (it’s never quick enough) but the one thing this Country usually gets right is in the end what is right. History is what happens in the interim.
I can tell you that filling people’s heads with the notion that a red had with a clumsy slogan on it as “evil” does nothing for the discourse. I’ve lived through 8 presidents so far (I don’t remember Ford and barely remember Carter) and there has always been mild rancor between political parties. Now that our kids are being sucked into this spinning social/political vortex, they are becoming unwitting targets and used as props and straw parties by those who seek power. I watched the videos for the Kids’ March on Washington that was supposed to be a spontaneous event protesting gun violence (of course brought there by school buses). I listened to the kids have their conversations as the adults shouted instructions at them over bullhorns and suggesting chants to them that they could chant in front of the Capitol. One girl, probably 15 or so, thought the building was the White House (she seemed to be from a suburban community right outside of DC so how could she not know this?) was giggling as kids do about getting out of school. She didn’t seem to be alone in her frivolity. I’m sure there was a goodly percentage of students that were deadly serious about gun control but to pretend that all of them were is misguided I think.
I bring this up because my oldest son, and a handful of other students, were cautioned not to wear any Trump apparel (my sons don’t own the hat, but as a member of the local party I gave them t-shirts) and were told that they would be pulled out of class if any of their classmates felt threatened by them the day after the election (they go to a semi-urban school with about 3,000 kids). So, think of that message: the person that you hoped would be President won, and you were told that any type of celebration of that fact would possibly be a punishable event. How is that not telling kids that “they’re wrong” for choosing the Republican party as their party of choice? And yet, they are old enough to remember the celebration of President Obama being elected on two occasions too (mostly by the teachers).
So, Steve (who I respect and I hope you take this in that spirit), what are Republicans supposed to do when they want to support a candidate or elected politician? How are they to show that support? Do they need to get permission from progressives first? Because you know full well that any hat, shirt, bumper sticker, pin, or yard sign can be co-opted by any moment by the opposite side and regarded as a “symbol of hate”. Any slogan can be manipulated to mean something it doesn’t. And maybe it’s just me, but I think I’ve seen more videos of people trying to bully those wearing the MAGA hat than the opposite and receiving support in the process. Besides, sometimes a pipe is just a pipe, and attributing more meaning to that dumb hat than it deserves I think says more about the objector and less about the person wearing it.
“what are Republicans supposed to do when they want to support a candidate or elected politician?” – “How is that not telling kids that “they’re wrong” for choosing the Republican party as their party of choice?” —
The Republican Party hates Trump. They said so themselves. There are lots of videos of it. Receipts if you will. This isn’t about voting Republican, Steve made sure he explained that. It’s not about Pro-Choice, it’s not about taxes. It’s about embracing Donald Trump and his lack of values, not Republican values.
It’s a good question. Fair. And I appreciate you laying out your case. You’re smart and thoughtful and nuanced. We need that.
To be clear, I don’t think all Republicans are hateful. I just think that the hateful ones seem to find identity in that hat. I think that Republicanism is an ideology that existed before and after MAGA. It is not inherently bad. Nor is it inherently good. It just is.
But I do think the MAGA hat represents the extremist lost souls of the party. Those who aren’t Republican because of fiscal policy or small government ideas but because they feel like their America is being lost. I think that notion is, in itself, troublesome.
And I agree with your latter point. That may be this case. I may prove wrong. But it’s a thought worth us considering that I’m right. Because there are so many people who see that as a sign of hatefulness and those people are also this nation’s historically disenfranchised. They deserve to be heard.
Excited to continue this dialouge.
I think history will eventually judge the hat as a symbol of hate. But I’m not ready to state right now that every person who wears the hat wears it to be WILLFULLY hateful and hurtful (although obviously many many do), and that would be a necessary criterion for me to label it a hate symbol. Comparing it to the swastika, for example – anyone with a fragment of a brain knows it’s a hate symbol and that wearing it promotes a hateful ideology. One doesn’t wear a swastika without knowing it’s going to hurt someone.
I think the hat right now could best be described as a symbol of ignorance, much like the Confederate flag was for many years (as a kid in Texas watching the Dukes of Hazzard 30+ years ago, I didn’t understand what that symbol meant, and I legitimately feel a lot of bands and southerners who flaunted it back then legitimately grew up ignorant of its implications. But they know now.)
I don’t think we’re there yet with the hat. There are pockets of the south – small towns, where people are happy and have always been happy and they don’t venture out of their Fox News bubble to actually understand how other people are suffering – in many cases it’s a willful ignorance, but one born out of fear of the unknown, not hatred. Then there are those so disillusioned with government that they voted for Trump as a form of disruption; they wear the hat as a kind of Fuck You to the system that hasn’t given a shit about them. That’s ignorant too because Trump doesn’t care about them either, but again, I can’t say being ignorant and/or angry makes you a hateful person. And I think labeling someone as such for wearing it (even if odds are it’s true) isn’t going to help the eroding discourse in this country.
Now in a few years, when Trump is gone, and people are still clinging to these awful things like a badge of honor, I’d be willing to reconsider my position.
Very very well written. Thank you for this
Well put. Thanks so much for this comment and engaging in the convo.
Just out of curiosity… If the hat is not a symbol of hate at this point, what does the slogan actually mean? When was America great and what made it change to be not great?