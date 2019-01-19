People On Twitter Are Up In Arms Over Kids In MAGA Hats Mocking A Native American Vietnam Vet

01.19.19 48 mins ago 3 Comments

YouTube / KC Noland

A disturbing video went viral Saturday, featuring a flock of teenagers, all white and male and wearing MAGA hats, mocking and attempting to intimidate a group of Native Americans who, as per Time, were taking part in the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington D.C. on Friday.

The video in question shows the students surrounding one protestor in particular, later identified as Nathan Phillips, a Vietnam vet from Omaha, Nebraska. Phillips was in the middle of a ceremony for fallen soldiers, all while the students tried to yell over and belittle him and fellow protesters. One student got close to him, a creepy smile frozen on his face, trying for a full minute to get Phillips to break his chant. And yet, he persisted.

The students were later identified as members of Covington Catholic High School, an all-male establishment from Park Hills, Kentucky. As per Louisville, Kentucky news station WHAS 11, they had been bussed to D.C. for the anti-abortion March for Life rally. While there, the students evidently decided to crash the Indigenous Peoples March as well.

TAGSMAGAPROTEST

