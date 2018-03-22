Mark Zuckerberg Says ‘Someone’s Trying’ To Use Facebook To Sway The Midterm Elections During His TV Apology

#Russia #Facebook
News Editor
03.22.18

After maintaining an uncomfortable silence for days over Facebook’s enormous breach— by which tech company Cambridge Analytica attempted to sway the election in favor of Trump by harvesting data from 50 million users — Mark Zuckerberg’s apology tour appears to be unstoppable. After the Facebook CEO issued a formal statement, he popped over to CNN, where he apologized again and discussed a variety of issues. Above, Zuckerberg says that he’s “sure someone’s trying” to use the social media platform to meddle with the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

While doing so, Zuckerberg stated, “There are going to be some new tactics that we need to make sure that we observe and get in front of.” He also admitted that Facebook was “not as on top of” the matter during the 2016 election as they should have been. Below, however, when Laurie Segall asked whether Zuckerberg feels that Facebook “impacted the results” of the election, he hedged. “Oh that’s — that is hard,” he remarked. “You know, I think that it is — it’s really hard for me to have a full assessment of that.”

And here’s a clip Zuckerberg’s renewed apology about the Cambridge Analytica mess: “This was a major breach of trust, and I’m really sorry that this happened.” Well, people didn’t take kindly to the first apology, so it’s unlikely that this one will make much of a difference. To put things mildly, Zuckerberg will have to work hard to win back users’ trust, but it may already be too late.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Russia#Facebook
TAGSCambridge AnalyticaFacebookMARK ZUCKERBERGRUSSIA

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 14 hours ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 7 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP