Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he is “sure someone’s trying” to use Facebook to meddle with the US midterm elections. “There are going to be some new tactics that we need to make sure that we observe and get in front of” https://t.co/W2WMtTnBpw pic.twitter.com/ooMGj3TfXR — CNN (@CNN) March 22, 2018

After maintaining an uncomfortable silence for days over Facebook’s enormous breach— by which tech company Cambridge Analytica attempted to sway the election in favor of Trump by harvesting data from 50 million users — Mark Zuckerberg’s apology tour appears to be unstoppable. After the Facebook CEO issued a formal statement, he popped over to CNN, where he apologized again and discussed a variety of issues. Above, Zuckerberg says that he’s “sure someone’s trying” to use the social media platform to meddle with the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

While doing so, Zuckerberg stated, “There are going to be some new tactics that we need to make sure that we observe and get in front of.” He also admitted that Facebook was “not as on top of” the matter during the 2016 election as they should have been. Below, however, when Laurie Segall asked whether Zuckerberg feels that Facebook “impacted the results” of the election, he hedged. “Oh that’s — that is hard,” he remarked. “You know, I think that it is — it’s really hard for me to have a full assessment of that.”

.@LaurieSegallCNN: “Knowing what you know now, do you believe Facebook impacted the results of the 2016 election?” Mark Zuckerberg: “Oh that’s — that is hard. You know, I think that it is — it’s really hard for me to have a full assessment of that.” https://t.co/m3F79UMHd8 pic.twitter.com/y41ON2LatL — CNN (@CNN) March 22, 2018

And here’s a clip Zuckerberg’s renewed apology about the Cambridge Analytica mess: “This was a major breach of trust, and I’m really sorry that this happened.” Well, people didn’t take kindly to the first apology, so it’s unlikely that this one will make much of a difference. To put things mildly, Zuckerberg will have to work hard to win back users’ trust, but it may already be too late.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Cambridge Analytica scandal: “This was a major breach of trust, and I’m really sorry that this happened” https://t.co/hpduqQB2r0 pic.twitter.com/gIhL00FlMY — CNN (@CNN) March 22, 2018

(Via CNN)