5 Seconds Of Summer dropped their new tour documentary, The 5 Seconds of Summer Show, which is now available on YouTube. The footage was recorded at the band’s Amsterdam concert in October, as they continued their tour of the same title.

Along with footage from the concert, there are clips of the band discussing the process of working on the tour — and their anniversary as a group.

“From the beginning, when we set out to do the tour, we really wanted to get the vibe right of like, what’s the tone that’s being set at the beginning of every 5SOS show?” the band’s guitarist, Michael Clifford, said in the doc, according to Rolling Stone. “And how can we make the light that’s kept us going of humor and fun mixed with high-energy shows.”

“Doing this tour, and it being so well received, has even more ignited this new frame of mind for the band,” lead band member Luke Hemmings shared. “We can have these songs that maybe sound like this and feel more in touch with the younger songs we wrote, but also going forward into a next album and tour, personally not being afraid of having a bit more fun with it and really capturing what the spirit of the band is.”

Check out 5 Seconds Of Summer’s new tour documentary above.