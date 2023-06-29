Kourtney Kardashian revealed to Travis Barker (and the world) that she’s pregnant with their first child together during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles earlier this month. The married couple learned that they’re expecting a baby boy last weekend, posting a video of a literal drumroll punctuated by blue confetti. But it appears they’re keeping one secret for themselves.

On Wednesday, June 28, Kardashian posted an Instagram carousel capturing her pregnancy glow, cradling her growing bump while wearing a fittingly baby blue turtleneck two-piece by the pool. “I already know his name,” Barker commented with a winking emoji.

Barker already shares Atiana (24), Landon (19), and Alabama (17) with his ex Shanna Moakler. Kardashian is also mom to three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8).

During the third-season premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians aired on May 25, Kourtney opened up about her and Barker’s desire to become parents again.

“We are officially done with IVF,” she said, as relayed by Page Six. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

See more of Kardashian’s pregnancy posts below.

Blink-182 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.