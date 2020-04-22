Ariana Grande first came to mainstream pop culture prominence with her role as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon series Victorious, but her career in entertainment actually began before that. When she was 15 years old, in 2008, she made her Broadway debut in the musical 13. Now Grande is set to return to her roots on an upcoming livestream concert, for which she will join two Broadway icons.

Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown usually makes a monthly appearance at Manhattan venue SubCulture, but for obvious reasons, that will not be happening in April. Instead, he is hosting a livestream concert, and he will be joined by Grande. Brown, by the way, created 13, Grande’s debut Broadway show. The two will also be joined by Shoshana Bean, who has performed in productions of Hairspray and Wicked, among other notable shows.

The performance will benefit SubCulture staff, and it is set to take place on Monday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET on SubCulture’s Facebook page and Brown’s Vimeo channel.

Brown said of the performance, “I had to figure out some way to let these notes and words in my head come out and be shared with my collaborators and my audience, and so, here we are. All of us in our homes, making music however and whenever we can, with an amazing team to help pull it all together, and two of the greatest singers on the planet Earth: the patron saint of the SubCulture Residency, Shoshana Bean, and Grammy-winner, icon and total theater nerd Ariana Grande. We’ve put together a show about what we’ve lost, what we’ve discovered and what we’re grateful for, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”