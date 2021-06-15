Fresh off her secret at-home wedding, Ariana Grande is getting right back to work with a new beauty collaboration. Though Grande has released several perfumes over the course of her career — “Ari,” “Frankie,” “Sweet Like Candy,” “Moonlight,” “Cloud,” “Thank U, Next” and “R.E.M.” to name a few— it was 2019’s Cloud that ranked up accolades, including a sweet spot in the ranks of The Strategist’s trendy recommendations.

Now Grande is going back in a time a bit, partnering with beauty powerhouse Ulta for a scent that draws its name from her Sweetener era. Posting on Twitter and Instagram today about the new perfume, Grande revealed that the “God Is A Woman” scent is on its way. With a light purple and white bottle, the brief clip previewing the scent was obviously accompanied by the song it takes its name from.

The singer reported that the scent is coming soon, but didn’t give any specifics beyond that, so keep an eye out for more updates coming very soon. And while no one asked me, I’d like to point out that a “Rain On Me” collaborative perfume with Lady Gaga would’ve been a way better idea during Pride than a 2018 throwback song? But again, no one asked me.