Ariana Grande Is Officially The New Face Of Givenchy

Yesterday, French luxury fashion and perfume house Givenchy teased a new face of the brand, but if they were trying to be subtle, it didn’t really work. The brand posted a short video of a woman, who was shot from the side and who sported a long ponytail high on her head. Even just from that description, it’s obvious that they were bringing Ariana Grande on board, and the internet caught on quickly. Now Grande has made the announcement official by sharing more photos and clips from that same shoot and tagging Givenchy in them, also including the hashtag #arivenchy.

This news comes not long after Grande announced a few days ago that a new Thank U, Next fragrance is coming soon, writing on Instagram, “I can’t wait for u to see / smell her …. she’s like ‘Ari’ if she went to the beach one time. I don’t think I was supposed to announce this today but I’m excited and it smells divine so f— it.”

It’s been a big day already for musicians making moves in the fashion world: It was officially announced today that Rihanna would be starting a new Fenty luxury fashion house with LVMH, one of the biggest fashion brands in the world. Givenchy, by the way, is also a part of the LVMH family of brands, alongside other notable names like Dior, Marc Jacobs, and Louis Vuitton.

