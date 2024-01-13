Ariana Grande returned this morning to drop the music video for her new song, “Yes, And?,” and the visuals did not disappoint. As fans pointed out, Grande pulled inspiration from Paula Abdul’s video for her 1988 song, “Cold Hearted.”

The moment happens as Grande and her backup dancers groove around an old factory. Much like Abdul’s video, there is a crew of business executives watching (and seemingly judging) the entire thing. The inspiration even carried over to Grande’s outfit choices.

Abdul herself heard about the nod and showed some love toward Grande on social media.

“Wow!” she shared on Instagram. “Waking up to see @arianagrande pay homage to ‘Cold Hearted’ in her new music video ‘Yes, And?’ was everything!!! What an honor! I love you, Ari!!!”

Grande returned the love back to an idol of hers. “I love you too, sweetest queen!” Grande commented. “Thank you for your brilliance and for inspiring me (and so many people) endlessly!”

Paula Abdul & Ariana Grande share sweet interaction after the music video for “yes, and?” payed homage to Abdul’s “Cold Hearted” music video: “…What an honor!…I love you, Ari!!!💋💋💋 XoP” pic.twitter.com/li67c0m8xt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 12, 2024

One fan also pointed out that both of the pop stars had pulled from a dance sequence in the 1979 film, All That Jazz, making it a fun chain of pop culture tributes.

the All That Jazz (1979) to “Cold Hearted” by Paula Abdul music video to “yes, and?” by Ariana Grande music video pipeline pic.twitter.com/CNt1PfCkTI — Zack 💕🎞️ (@ZackPaslay) January 12, 2024

Check out Ariana Grande’s new music video for “Yes, And?” and her exchange with Paula Abdul above.