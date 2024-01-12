Ariana Grande is back. Tonight (January 12), the pop hitmaker has shared her first single in almost for years. Her latest, “Yes, And?” serves as the lead single from her upcoming seventh studio album, which is rumored to be titled Eternal Sunshine.

On “Yes And?,” Grande brushes off negativity from haters, and grooves to a nostalgic new beat. No two of Grande’s lead singles sound alike, and on “Yes And?,” Grande throws it back to an early ’90s pop sound, channeling her idol, Madonna, reigning in a new era of self-love.

“Yes, and? / Say that sh*t with your chest, and / Be your own f*ckin’ best friend / Say that sh*t with your chest / Keep moving like, What’s next? Yes, and?,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

She doubles down on the self-affirmation, noting she’s not taking anyone else’s opinions into consideration

“Don’t comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours and mine is mine,” she sings on the song’s bridge.

2024 is already gearing up to be a busy year for Grande. On top of releasing her hotly-anticipated album, Grande will star in the film adaptation of Wicked, which is set to premiere this November.

Fans can look forward to seeing the video for “Yes And?” at 10 a.m. EST.

In the meantime, you can listen to ‘Yes And?’ above.