One of, if not the most heartwrenching, moment in Ariana Grande’s career is one most artists will not have to go through. Four years ago on Saturday, the pop sensation’s concert in Manchester was tragically used as the venue for a terrorist attack. A normal overseas show quickly turned for the worst as a bomb at Manchester Arena was detonated as attendees left the area. In the end, 22 people were killed and it was an incident that left the singer forever scarred. Four years later, Grande took to her Instagram story to remember the victims.

“Although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round,” she wrote on her Instagram Story above a list of the victims from the bombing. “I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. Please know that I am thinking of you today.” She concluded her message and added, “Manchester, my heart is with you today and always.”

The singer’s message comes after she married her fiance Dalton Gomez last weekend. The pair were engaged since December and had been dating since early 2020. According to TMZ which cited “sources with direct knowledge” about the situation, the wedding occurred at Grande’s home in Montecito, California with “no real ceremony and few guests.”

