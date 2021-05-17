Ariana Grande Reportedly Married Dalton Gomez Over The Weekend

In December 2020, Ariana Grande made the reveal that she and her then-boyfriend Dalton Gomez got engaged. Now, it looks like the couple has taken the next natural step, as it appears the musician and real estate agent got married this weekend.

Citing “sources with direct knowledge” about the situation, TMZ reports the wedding took place this past weekend at Grande’s home in Montecito, California (which she bought from Ellen DeGeneres in June 2020). The publication also notes “there was no real ceremony and few guests” and that it’s unclear how far in advance the ceremony was planned. Neither Grande nor Gomez have yet to provide any official confirmation about their supposed marriage.

It seems Grande’s fans vehemently approve of Gomez: The Instagram post announcing their engagement became one of 2020’s most-liked posts despite only being uploaded on December 20. Grande has shared other galleries of herself and Gomez since then, both of which have racked up over 10 million likes. She captioned the most recent of those (from April 3), “!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u.”

Of course, Grande’s engagement and apparent marriage to Gomez follows her high-profile relationship with Pete Davidson, to whom she was engaged before the pair parted ways in 2018.