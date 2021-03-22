The last album fans got from Demi Lovato was 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me, and at the moment, the pop singer is in the midst of the largest between-albums gap of her career. She’s about to put an end to it, though, as she recently revealed that her next LP, Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over, is set for release on April 2. There’s no tracklist yet, but Lovato has revealed a couple of big-time guests she managed to secure for the record.

A new profile on Lovato from Paper notes the album features a collaboration with Ariana Grande titled “Met Him Last Night.” Furthermore, there’s also a collab with Saweetie called “My GFs Are My BFs,” which is described as “a classic female empowerment anthem.”

In a recent livestream, Lovato explained that the album was initially titled just The Art Of Starting Over, but she later opted to add Dancing With The Devil to emphasize the importance of her upcoming documentary of the same name. Lovato said:

“If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary. Because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years. When we went through the track listing and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into The Art Of Starting Over.”

Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over is out 4/2 via Island.