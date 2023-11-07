One of the best celebrity Halloween costumes this year was Ariana Grande dressed up as Nomi Malone from Paul Verhoeven’s cult classic Showgirls. The singer, along with her former Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies, even recreated a wild scene from the movie involving dog food and “nice tits.”

Elizabeth Berkley, who played Nomi in the original film, shared her appreciation for the tribute on Instagram. “SHOWGIRLS This past week, the magical @arianagrande recreated my #Nomi for #halloween with all the love and attention to detail that only an artist with her heart and creative genius could do,” the actress wrote. “I adore you, @arianagrande and love how you and @lizgillz had fun with #nomiandcrystal in a way that only you two could. When you are from #differentplaces you have to watch your back because when you are wearing @versace #versayce #theresalwayssomeoneyoungerandhungriercomingdownthestairsafteryou.”

The world’s longest hashtag being a Showgirls quote feels appropriate.

Grande responded to Berkley, writing, “You are simply the most gorgeous ever! we love you so much and had so much fun paying homage to you both. thank you for changing us forever with your brilliant and iconic Nomi.”

If you’ve never seen Showgirls, do yourself a favor and rectify that. It’s streaming for free on Tubi.