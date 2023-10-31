Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies take Halloween very seriously. Last year, the former Victorious co-stars dressed up as characters from the 2000 mockumentary Best In Show, including Grande as Jennifer Coolidge’s Sherri Ann Cabot and Gillies portraying Jane Lynch’s Christy Cummings. For Halloween 2023, they outdid themselves by transforming into Nomi Malone and Cristal Connors, the characters played by Elizabeth Berkley and Gina Gershon in director Paul Verhoeven’s cult camp favorite Showgirls.

“You are a whore, Darlin’!” Gillies wrote in a joint post on Instagram with Grande, quoting a line from the film. In another post, Grande channeled Berkley with the caption “different places !!!!!” The pair even recreated the deranged scene from Showgirls where Nomi and Cristal bond over dog food (“I used to love Doggy Chow, too!”) and having “great tits,” as transcribed below.

Nomi: “I get a headache from champagne.”

Cristal: “This isn’t champagne. This… is HOLY WATER. I named myself after this holy water. Chrissie Lou Connors used to have ginger brown hair and little bitty tits. It’s amazing what paint and a surgeon can do. You have great tits. They’re really beautiful.”

Nomi: “Thank you.”

Cristal: “I like nice tits. I always have, how about you?”

Nomi: “I like having nice tits.”

What a wonderful, insane movie.