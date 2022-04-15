Rihanna is famously pregnant with her first child, and it’s with her current partner ASAP Rocky. Though the couple seems to be thriving and happy — so happy that in a recent interview the “Umbrella” singer detailed a road trip that the couple took near the start of their relationship in 2020 that involved tie-dye T-shirts and a “little janky grill I bought from Walmart” — there have been rumors circulating that the pair broke up. This mostly comes from a Twitter thread by influencer Louis Pisano, claiming that Rihanna caught ASAP cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

Since then, reports have come out debunking this unfounded gossip. A source told Page Six: “They’re fine. It’s not true.” The publication also acquired footage of the couple holding hands as they left a restaurant last week.

Then, Muaddi refuted the accusations herself, writing in an Instagram Story this afternoon: “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. […] While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

When Rihanna announced her pregnancy at the end of January, her father expressed excitement for the baby a few days later. He said, “When I got the news, I was so excited and ecstatic. And I’m just hoping it will have ten fingers and ten toes.” He added: “I’m looking for a girl. I already have two grandsons, so I’m looking for a daughter now.”