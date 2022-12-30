The year may be over but the pirate agenda still lives on forever.

Sailing seas across the globe, performing in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East for concerts and event appearances in the last year, the grind doesn’t stop for KQ Entertainment’s boy group ATEEZ. Closing the year off with a new EP titled SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS, the eight-member ensemble released the music video to their lead single “HALAZIA” earlier today (December 30). The single’s lyrics “delivers the message of finding hope in the darkness,” according to a press release by Sony Music Korea.

SPIN OFF is a whole spin-off project from ATEEZ’s series “THE WORLD” that elevates the group’s music and concept storytelling. The EP consists of five tracks including “HALAZIA.” The press release from Sony Music Korea further states the “spin off that recounts their tales through a third-person witness account.” The EP is an “extended universe, a new perspective is explored, with more questions than answers given through the cinematic trailers and powerful delivery of their new tracks.”

Composed of eight members, Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho, ATEEZ made their debut under KQ Entertainment in 2018. The octet recently finished the US and Japan legs of their THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL tour, and will embark in the European leg in the first quarter of 2023.