Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Is His First No. 1 Album Thanks To 2020’s Biggest Streaming Week

Lil Baby started his rise to the top in 2017 with his breakout single, “My Dawg,” and he’s only increased his profile since then. In 2018, he had three releases that charted in the top five on the Billboard 200 chart: his debut album, Harder Than Ever, and a pair of mixtapes, Drip Harder (with Gunna) and Street Gossip. Now in 2020, he has done something few other artists can say they have: His new album, My Turn, is officially his first No. 1 record.

My Turn debuts at the top of the Billboard 200 chart dated March 14. It reached the peak thanks to 197,000 equivalent album units earned in the US during the week ending March 5, and the bulk of those units come as the result of My Turn having the biggest streaming week of 2020 so far. 184,000 of those units came from streaming, which equals about 261.6 million on-demand streams for the album’s songs in its first week. That’s the biggest streaming week for an album since Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding racked up 365.3 million streams on the September 21, 2019-dated chart.

Furthermore, the album is also the first No. 1 album for Quality Control outside of Migos, as the label’s two previous chart-topping records are the group’s Culture and Culture II.

Read our review of My Turn here.

My Turn is out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. Get it here.