Stream Bad Bunny’s Brand New Album ‘Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana’

Late Thursday night Bad Bunny — aka the Puerto Rican pop star Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — let the music world know to expect new music from him very soon. Announcing his brand new album, Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Bad Bunny revealed that it would be dropping in a matter of hours, confirming that he’d been rocking the number 29 on a jersey earlier on social media to tease the release date as February 29, aka today, along with a number of other easter egg style hints, including the fact that there are twenty tracks on the album.

But hey, it wasn’t even Saturday proper that fans had to wait for — once it hit midnight EST on Friday the album was up on streaming services. After a number of collaborations with J Balvin, it’s nice to see Bad Bunny striking out on his own and becoming a beacon for Latin pop. But it’s also worth noting that Bad Bunny is such a global force, he’s also already caught the attention of artists like Drake and Diplo — who guested on his first album, X 100PRE — it isn’t only the Latin pop world taking notice.

On his new album where is self-proclaimed that he’s doing whatever he wants, this diasporic pop is guaranteed to push the boundaries even further than before — and there’s a Daddy Yankee feature early on to start things off right. Stream the album below.