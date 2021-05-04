All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in the best new pop music saw some highly-anticipated releases. Billie Eilish returned with a vulnerable track, Bebe Rexha tapped Lil Uzi Vert for an empowering earworm, and Miley Cyrus linked up with rising rapper The Kid Laroi for a kiss-off tune. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Billie Eilish — “Your Power” Billie Eilish released the stripped-down and stirring single “Your Power” this week after officially announcing her sophomore album Happier Than Ever. The track is a melancholic take on the prevalence of men abusing their power in the music industry, a nuanced issue that Eilish addresses with a delicate vocal delivery. Bebe Rexha — “Die For A Man” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Debuting another track from her forthcoming album Better Mistakes, Bebe Rexha taps Lil Uzi Vert for the radio-ready hit “Die For A Man.” Steeped in empowerment, Rexha confidently addresses the importance of putting herself first in a relationship over a shuffling beat.

The Kid Laroi — “Without You” Feat. Miley Cyrus After weeks of teasing, The Kid Laroi dropped his Miley Cyrus-featuring “Without You” remix. A soothing guitar’s strumming chords craft a backbone for Cyrus’ wispy vocals, where she playfully details how she’s learned to grow after moving on from past relationships (and damning headlines). DJ Khaled — “Let It Go” Feat. Justin Bieber, 21 Savage DJ Khaled dropped the star-studded project Khaled Khaled this week, which boasted big-name artists like Drake and Cardi B. It also featured the more buoyant tune, “Let It Go,” with Justin Bieber and 21 Savage. Over a snappy beat, Bieber and 21 Savage trade inspiring verses on the importance of focusing on the bigger picture.

Jessie Ware — “Please” Jessie Ware returned this week for another disco banger. “Please” arrives off her What’s Your Pleasure? deluxe release and features the familiar cascade of sparkling synths, groove-forward beats, and Ware’s euphoric lyrical delivery. “‘Please’ is full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch, and kiss,” she said about the track. “A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending.” Hayley Kiyoko — “Found My Friends” In her first new single of the year, Hayley Kiyoko shares “Found My Friends.” The dark pop track draws on brooding synths and layered harmonies, which offer a intriguing contrast to Kiyoko’s sunny vocals. “‘Found My Friends’ is a song I wrote during a challenging time when I realized instead of being my own worst enemy, I could actually be my own best friend,” she said. “It’s about discovering and nurturing a strong friendship with yourself.”

Julia Michaels — “Little Did I Know” Julia Michaels released her long-awaited debut LP Not In Chronological Order this week. Much like the album as a whole, her track “Little Did I Know” showcases Michaels’ vulnerable songwriting. The track also marks a sincere and newfound hope about the possibilities of love, which Michaels details in her impassioned lyrical delivery. Still Woozy — “Kenny” Dream pop aficionado Still Woozy offered “Kenny” as an anthem for self-sufficiency this week, trading in his signature layered synths for a more guitar-focused tune. Inspired by the picturesque landscapes and intriguing people of Montana, the song itself reflects a sense of lonely wonder. “I wrote ‘Kenny’ after experiencing life in the great plains of Montana for a bit,” he said. “I met people I will never forget, people never fed by the silver spoon who could genuinely laugh about gambling away 60k in one night, people living in what felt at the time to be the middle of nowhere.”