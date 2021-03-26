It’s been a quiet past several months for Kim Petras, who most recently popped up with a Kygo collaboration “Broken Glass” last summer. She back with new material today, though, as she has guested on a remix of “Jenny” by Finnish group Studio Killers.

“New material” is only sort of accurate. For those unfamiliar, Studio Killers is a virtual band similar in nature to Gorillaz (coincidentally, today marks the 20th anniversary of Gorillaz’s self-titled debut album), featuring virtual members Chubby Cherry, Goldie Foxx, Dyna Mink, and Bipolar Bear. They’ve been around for a while, as their self-titled debut (and currently only) album came out back in 2013.

“Jenny” first appeared on that album and was a successful single at the time, peaking at No. 2 on the Finnish charts and at No. 3 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Songs chart. So, fans of the band have been familiar with this song (minus Petras’ new contributions) for nearly a decade now. That said, the song has found a new audience recently thanks to it being part of a TikTok trend.

The band also noted they have new music “coming soon,” so for the first time in a long time, there may be more to come from Studio Killers.

Listen to the new version of “Jenny” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.