All the Best New Pop Music From This Week

This week in pop music saw some big releases. Ed Sheeran dropped his anticipated fifth studio album, Camila Cabello teamed up with Myke Towers and Tainy for a fiery tune, and Conan Gray gives a reason to get up and dance. Each week, Uproxx rounds up the best new pop releases. Listen up.

Ed Sheeran — “Overpass Graffiti” Ed Sheeran is undoubtedly one of the most successful pop musicians of the last decade, so it was a big week for pop music when he dropped his album = (Equals). His synth-heavy track “Overpass Graffiti” arrived as his latest single, showing the singer pivoting to a slightly different, ’80s-inspired sound. Speaking about the album as a whole on its release day, Sheeran said: “This is my favourite album I’ve made, I’m so proud of it. Thank you to all the wonderful people who worked on it with me. To the fans, I hope you love it as much I do, it’s been a long journey to this point.” Camila Cabello — “Oh Na Na” Feat. Myke Towers, Tainy Following up on her comeback single “Don’t Go Yet,” Camila Cabello pivots to a Reggaeton-inspired sound with her new track “Oh Na Na.” Tapping Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers along with Puerto Rican producer Tainy, Cabello fires off a radio-ready hit with a hip-shaking rhythm.

Conan Gray — “Telepath” After his latest lovelorn single “People Watching,” Conan Gray turns things up a notch with his thumping track “Telepath.” The up tempo song features cascading keys and eerie synths, creating a driving tune that’s just spooky enough for Halloween. Faouzia — “Puppet” Rising Moroccan-Canadian pop singer Faouzia returned with her second empowering anthem of the year, “Puppet.” The euphoric single takes disco to the next level, layering her captivating voice over a fluttering beat. “‘Puppet’ is a song about challenging relationship dynamics as a woman, taking charge, and shamelessly being yourself,” Faouzia said about the new single. “I want young girls around the world to know that they don’t need to change who they are for anyone, and that someone that loves you shouldn’t ask you to be someone you’re not.”

Benee — “Doesn’t Matter” It’s been just about a year since New Zealand musician Benee dropped her debut album, Hey U X. Now returning with the solo single “Doesn’t Matter,” Benee leans on her honeyed vocals to deliver an anthem that gets real about mental health over endlessly dreamy guitar chords. “I wrote ‘Doesn’t Matter’ during one of these periods when I felt truly overwhelmed, anxious, and stuck,” she said. “I was diagnosed with OCD, which actually helped me understand myself better. This song ponders on what it would be like to feel truly carefree and how much easier life would be.” Snoh Aalegra — “Do 4 Love” After taking the world by storm with her 2021 album Temporary High In Violet Skies, Snoh Aalegra was tapped by Spotify to take on a cover of Bobby Caldwell’s 1978 track “What You Won’t Do For Love.” Aalegra shows off her velvety voice by turning the original jazzy track into a slow-burning ballad teeming with emotion. “If you ever been to one of my shows in the past you know this song is special to me,” she said about the cover.

Yaeji — “Year To Year” Feat. OHHYUK Korean-American producer Yaeji stepped back into the spotlight with a pair of collaborative singles with her friend and fellow producer OHHYUK. The track “Year To Year” is a gyrating slow jam that showcases both musicians’ talents for atmospheric soundscapes alongside Yaeji’s hypnotic lyrical delivery. “When I was feeling a bit stuck and stagnant with music, Hyuk helped me find the joys of creating again, and this was my first time collaborating with someone so closely on music,” Yaeji said about the song. Shygirl — “Cleo” Returning to offer up some new music following her groundbreaking 2020 EP Alias, Shygirl drops the alluring single “Cleo.” The sultry single sees Shygirl singing about feeling like a movie star and features a dance floor-ready beat and cinematic synths that conjure all the glamor of the silver screen.