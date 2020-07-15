Towards the start of the pandemic, Troye Sivan told fans he was growing restless in quarantine and that he planned to release new music soon. It looks like we’ve reached soon: Today, Sivan shared a new song called “Easy” and announced a new EP, In A Dream.

On the track, Sivan reflects on a relationship that’s falling apart, singing on the hook, “I can’t even look at you / Would you look at the space just next to your feet? / The wood is warping / The lines distorting / This house is on fire, woo! / Burning the tears right off my face / What the hell did we do? / Tell me we’ll make it through.”

Sivan says of the EP, “A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh. Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

Listen to “Easy” above and find the In A Dream art and tracklist below.

1. “Take Yourself Home”

2. “Easy”

3. “Could Cry Just Thinkin About You”

4. “Stud”

5. “Rager Teenager!”

6. “In A Dream”

In A Dream is out 8/21 via Capitol Records. Pre-order it here.