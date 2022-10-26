Amazon’s Audible app is launching a new original audio series, Origins, with a star-studded cast of musicians sharing stories of how they got started. Episodes featuring Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, and King Princess will drop on the platform simultaneously. Additional musicians making appearances on episodes include Camilo, Koffee, and Tobe Nwigwe.

After the success of Audible’s Words + Music series, Origins aims to capture “the moments that shaped some of today’s most notable artists through a mix of spoken narrative, immersive sound design, and original music performance,” according to a press release.

“It was so weird to me when I was first coming up and, and the thing everybody said was, like, ‘Billie Eilish’s music is so depressing and it’s so sad and it’s too dark,’ and I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Have you listened to The Beatles and ‘As My Guitar Gently Weeps,’ and ‘Yesterday’ and Lana Del Rey? Like, what the hell?’” Eilish shared in a statement via Billboard. “It was so surprising to me that people thought anything I was creating was dark. I mean, it’s real.”

“I’ve always tried to bring my fans into my world,” Doja Cat added. “I am more interested in being myself than what others want me to be. I want people to get a real understanding of who I am, and I think Origins will help them do that.”

All eight episodes of Origins drop November 17.