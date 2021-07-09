Back in April, Billie Eilish revealed the name and release date for her highly-anticipated sophomore album. Happier Than Ever is slated for a release on July 30 and it’s a project that the singer described as her “favorite thing i’ve ever created,” adding, “i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.” At the time, the July 30 date seemed like a long distance away, but now, the album is just three weeks from arriving. As the wait continues, Eilish returns with the project’s fifth single, “NDA.”

One the new track, Eilish makes it clear that her preferred lifestyle is one of secrecy, so much so that when she invites a man over to her house, she ensures they don’t leave without signing an NDA. The singer also briefly touches on her struggles with fame and how she often desires to run away from the public eye. The track also arrives with an eerie video that begins with her walking down the middle of a two-lane highway as cars swerve out of the way to avoid hitting her. Towards the end, Eilish’s emotions on the song reach a new level as the cars start to approach her in a more erratic fashion.

“NDA” joins “My Future,” Lost Cause,” “Your Power,” and “Therefore I Am” as the other singles from her forthcoming album. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Eilish explained how creating her sophomore album differed from making her debut, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?. “I hated writing. I hated recording. I literally hated it. I would’ve done anything else,” she said about her debut. As for her Happier Than Ever, “No one has a say anymore,” she explained. “It’s literally me and Finneas and no one else.”

You can press play on the video above to hear “NDA.”

Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.